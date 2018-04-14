Four in a Bed for Seaham guest house

A guest house boss put County Durham in the frame when he appeared on a popular television show.

Massimo Perrulli says he has had a fantastic response since appearing on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed programme this week.

Massimo Perrulli (left) and his cousin Raffaele Perrulli, appearing on television programme Four in a Bed.

The show featured four bed and breakfast owners going head to head to win the Four in a Bed plaque.

Although Massimo’s restaurant and accommodation in Seaham, came joint second, the owner said thanks to the feedback he really feels like a winner.

Massimo, along with his cousin, Raffaele Perrulli, hosted the other hotel owners for a night at the County Durham coast.

They also went along to the other venues to rate their competitors.

The chef, who has run his establishment for six years, said: “We have had a lot of great feedback from our customers and people in the area, so I feel like I am a winner really.”

When he first got an email asking if he would like to take part in the show, the businessman at first thought it was a hoax, but it turned out not to be.

He said: “When I found out it was genuine I got in touch with them to say we would like to be part of it.

“At first we thought it would be a bit of fun, but it was very hard work for two weeks solid.

Massimo Perrulli (left) and his cousin Raffaele Perrulli outside the hotel.

“For every 20 minutes you see on the screen, we did filming for two days.

“Overall it was a good experience, but not one to be repeated.”

During the competition, Massimo’s was up against Copperfields Guest House in Kent, Chimneys B&B in Suffolk and The George and Abbotsford in Melrose and it was Copperfields who took the title.

When the other hotel owners came to Seaham, Massimo and Raffaele showed them the coast and took them to the beach to collect famous Seaham glass, which they crafted into jewellery.