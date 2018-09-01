Former Sunderland school could be transformed into flats

A former school could be converted to flats if developers get their way next week.

Plans have been submitted to turn part of Sunderland High School, in Mowbray Road, into up to 15 apartments.

If approved, the new homes would be in three historic buildings on the site, but other ‘unattractive’ buildings would be demolished to make room for car parking and gardens.

Of the three buildings, which date from the 19th Century, two of them, Langham Tower and Carlton House, are both listed.

The third, St Cuthbert’s Hall, is not listed but described as ‘nonetheless an attractive building in its own right’.

Plans for Langham Tower, Carlton House and St Cuthbert’s Hall, which were part of the Sunderland High School site until it closed in 2016, will go before the South Sunderland Development Control Panel on Monday (September 3).

Earlier this year (June 4), plans for a 57-unit care home for another part of the site of the former school, which closed in 2016, were given the go-ahead.

Members of the South Sunderland Development Control Panel, who will meet to consider the apartments proposals on Monday (September 3).

Planning officers have recommended the application for approval and said it will ‘enhance the character and appearance of Ashbrooke Conservation Area’.

However, it was added that the final say should be given to planning bosses who could also agree a financial contribution to make up for the lack of affordable housing provision in the scheme.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service