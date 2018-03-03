Former Sunderland player Lee Howey to sign copies of new book

Black Cats fans can get their hands a signed copy of the best-selling autobiography of a former player who went from non-league to the Premier League in just a few months.

Lee Howey will be at Waterstones in The Bridges on Thursday from 5.30pm, to promote Massively Violent and Decidedly Average, which was released last month.

Lee Howey celebrates scoring Sunderland's winner in a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City in October 1993

The book’s launch has seen the ex-St Aidan’s pupil carrying out a string of local and national media commitments amid huge interest.

It has been an instant hit and is number one in Waterstones’ Sunderland charts.

The book is on sale nationally, with copies also being dispatched around the world.

The book is also the current number one seller for Westminster-based publishers, Biteback.

Speaking about the book’s release, Sunderland born-and-bred Lee told the Echo: “It’s been overwhelming: a fantastic response.

“I had some great moments as a footballer.

“But for a Thorney Close lad to see his book on display in shop windows is a new thrill.

“It’s an honest memoir, which I hope will give Sunderland fans something they need right now. A laugh.

“Thank you to everyone who buys it.

“It has something for everybody – not just Sunderland fans.”

The book follows Lee’s rollercoaster career, from being told as an injured teenager at Ipswich Town that he would never play again; ignoring the injury to go on and play in Belgium, then all the way down to the “feisty” Sunderland Sunday League with Plains Farm WMC.

Just three years later, the ex-defender and striker was a Premier League player for the club he “would have died for.”

After being an important part of Peter Reid’s promotion winning side in 1996, Lee left Sunderland for Burnley in 1997.

He played in the lower leagues and non-league before retirement.

Massively Violent and Decidedly Average is also on sale at the SAFC club shop and from leehowey.wordpress.com

Lee will also be at a signing session and Q & A event at the Old Cinema Launderette, 38 Marshall Terrace, Gilesgate Moor, Durham, on Friday, March 9, at 7pm.

Tickets are £5.

Call 0191 384 1412 for more details.

Lee is due to sign copies of the book at the SAFC club shop before the home game against Preston North End on Saturday, March 17, with a time set to be confirmed.