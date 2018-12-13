Former Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United star Chris Waddle pulls 'No Deal' Brexit Twitter post after praising Theresa May's vote win

Former Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United star Chris Waddle sparked Twitter criticism after he called for a 'No Deal' Brexit on social media.

The player turned pundit took to Twitter to express his delight at Prime Minister Theresa May winning a confidence vote in the Commons last night.

Gary Lineker

"Well done Theresa May,now let's leave Brexit with no deal we will be fine," he wrote.

But the Felling-born Sunderland fan - who made seven appearances for the Black Cats after signing from Bradford City in March 1997 - later deleted the Tweet which received negative replies pointing out that Brexit would mean an end to the freedom of movement which allowed him to move to Olympique de Marseille.

Former England team-mate Gary Lineker said simply: "Stick to football." while Adam Hurrey, Tweeting as @FootballCliches, said the promise that the country would be 'fine' was "like he's tipping us to avoid relegation in May."

Former Sunderland manager Peter Reid also weighed in on the political situation on Twitter, after his England team-mate Peter Shilton praised the performance of arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg on the social media platform.

Peter Reid

Shilton wrote: "He really knows what he is talking about and puts it across in a calm and calculated manner."

But Reidy was having none of it: "I'll agree to disagree on that one Goalie," he replied.

"He's loopy, doesn't know his a**e from his elbow."