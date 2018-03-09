Former SAFC captain kicks off new walking football group in Boldon

A former Sunderland player has helped older people kick start their interest in football.

Kevin Ball was at Boldon Community Centre. in New Road, Boldon Colliery, to launch the latest walking football sessions in the area.

Boldon CA's new Walking Football Sessions

The initiative is being backed by South Tyneside Council Sports Development Team and Durham County FA.

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from 1pm until 2pm and are free until April 4.

After that, sessions will cost £2.50 - which will include a free or coffee at the end of the game.

Walking football is aimed at men and women over the age of 50 who want to get fit.

All those who came along seemed to enjoy it and hopefully it will prove to be a huge success. Sue Topping

The rules are the same as normal football - with a few key exceptions.

No running or jogging are allowed, it is a non-contact sport, and the ball is kicked back into play rather than throw-ins being awarded.

Facilities manager at Boldon CA, Sue Topping, said: “The launch was a huge success and we had a mixture of all ages turning out to take part and to find out more about the sessions.

“All those who came along seemed to enjoy it and hopefully it will prove to be a huge success.”

For details call the centre on 0191 536 8085.

