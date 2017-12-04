Former Newcastle United and England footballer Paul Gascoigne pulls out of home town talk-in show

Former Newcastle United and England footballer Paul Gascoigne has pulled out of a talk-in show due to reported ill health.

Gazza was due to appear alongside former United team-mate Peter Beardsley at the Lancastrian Suite, in Dunston, Gateshead, on Wednesday.

Organiser Steve Wraith tweeted this morning: "Gazza has had to withdraw from Event this wednesday due to ill health.

"An evening with Peter Beardsley will go ahead. All customers have been contacted via email provided on purchase.

"If you bought tickets from GroupOn please contact them direct. We wish Paul well on his recovery."

Gascoigne, 50, who originates from Dunston and played for Newcastle between 1985-88, has been plagued by health problems since ending his professional career.