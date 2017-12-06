Former girlfriend of shamed Sunderland star Adam Johnson injured in road accident - report

The ex-girlfriend of shamed former Sunderland AFC star Adam Johnson has reportedly been injured in a car accident while on her way to visit him in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Stacey Flounders was travelling from her home in Hartlepool to HMP Mooreland in South Yorkshire on Monday morning when her Mercedes Coupe is understood to have collided with a van after her vision was impaired by bright sunlight.

Miss Flounders is the mother of Johnson’s daughter Ayla Sofia and had dropped the youngster at nursery shortly before the accident in Wynyard Grange, Stockton.

The incident is understood to have left her with a broken wrist, as well as bruises to her nose, face and body and back and neck pain.

She has been released from hospital and is recovering at her home.

Former England, Sunderland and Manchester City star Johnson was jailed for six years in March last year.

At his trial at Bradford Crown Court, he admitted grooming a 15-year-old girl and one charge of sexual activity with a child, relating to kissing her.

He denied there was any further sexual activity with the girl in his Range Rover when he met up with her.

A jury convicted him on a further charge of sexual activity with a child and he was cleared of one charge relating to another sexual act.

Sentencing the winger to six years behind bars, Judge Jonathan Rose said he was satisfied the girl suffered “severe psychological harm” and Johnson had taken advantage of “a young teenager’s adoration of a successful celebrity”.

Sunderland AFC apologised after the trial for letting down the girl, and the case led to the resignation of chief executive Margaret Byrne, after she admitted “a serious error of judgment” in advising the board that the star could carry on playing after he was initially suspended.

Johnson has launched two unsuccessful appeals against his conviction and sentence, the latest of which was kicked out in March this year.