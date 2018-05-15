Former boss of fire hit company thanks emergency services in Sunderland

The former boss at Alex Smiles Ltd has thanked the emergency services who worked through the night to tackle an inferno at the premises.

Stuart Smiles, who previously ran the waste management plant, said: "I would like to extend our thanks to the fire service, Environment Agency, emergency services and others in attendance."

Stuart Smiles, former boss at Alex Smiles Ltd.

At the height of the blaze at the Deptford plant up to 50 firefighters tackled the blaze, which could be seen for miles around.

Crews were called at around 6pm last night, were still on site this morning and are expected to be there for the rest of today.

Fire crews work through the night

Alex Smiles Ltd, fell into administration in early 2015 with the loss of about 80 jobs.

The company was created by the late Alex Smiles in the early 1970s and remained based in Wellington Lane until the turn of the century, moving to Deptford in 2002.