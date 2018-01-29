For sale: a house, a business and a guaranteed income

The opportunity to purchase Hunwick’s Post Office provides the chance to run a business which sits at the very heart of the local community

ONE of the most difficult things about moving to a new area is worrying how long it might take before you feel like a part of the community.

The property is located in picturesque County Durham

That’s not something that needs to concern the new owners of a business with family accommodation in County Durham that is currently on the market – as a ready-made link with the local community already exists.

The busy community Post Office in the village of Hunwick, near Bishop Auckland provides not only a secure business with a comfortable net profit, but also a three-bedroom home with a family-friendly garden and beautiful views over open countryside towards the city of Durham.

Hunwick was recently included in a government list of Post Offices where funding is secure due to their importance to their local communities, safeguarding the Post Office for the foreseeable future. In addition, while it currently provides just Post Office services, there is potential for an extended retail offering should the new owners wish.

Current owner Kathryn Kay said: “We’ve been here 14 years and have grown as a family in that time and it has been a great family home and an excellent business. The income is virtually guaranteed, with minor fluctuations, and there’s plenty of scope to extend that.

"This is the perfect combination of an easily-run business with a good annual income and deceptively spacious family accommodation in pleasant surroundings and with good local schools."

“The accommodation is suited to a growing family and we’ve got a lovely garden and, for us, the most important factor was the glorious view from the shop across the countryside.

“Because we’re on the Durham to Bishop Auckland road, a lot of people travelling to either of those places to work tend to use us as their Post Office because we’re easily accessible and you don’t have the hassle of a parking and then queuing in a big town centre Post Office.”

The business receives Post Office remuneration of £16,577 and is on the market at £149,950 for the business and property combined. The hours of business are 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for business agents Ernest Wilson, the firm marketing the property, said: “This is the perfect combination of an easily-run business with a good annual income and deceptively spacious family accommodation in pleasant surroundings and with good local schools. We’d highly recommend viewing the business and the property to fully appreciate its potential.”

Established in 1956, Ernest Wilson is a Leeds based firm that assists clients with the purchase and sale of businesses, offering agency services, finance options and support throughout the sale process.

Find out more by calling 0113 238 2900 or visit the website www.ernest-wilson.co.uk