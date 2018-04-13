Football talk with Sunderland legend Kevin Ball for charity

Football lovers have the chance to hear about the beautiful game from the professionals.

SAFC legend Kevin Ball will be taking part in an event to raise cash for Sunderland charity, Wearside Women In Need.

Television personality Jeff Brown.

An evening with Kevin Ball and referee Geoff Eltringham will take place at South Hylton Working Men’s Club on Thursday, April 26.

Television sports presenter and personality, Jeff Brown will host and compare the evening and he will also be joined by national football reporter, George Caulkin.

Kevin Kyle, who is organising the evening, said he hoped as many people as possible will come along to the event.

He said: “The charity has lost a bit of funding, so I decided I would try and organise something to raise some money.

“I just think it provides important services which are really needed.”

The Washington man said he contacted a few people and they thought the football night would be a good idea.

Ken said: “I contacted Kevin Ball and he was more than keen to speak at the evening for such a good cause and the idea spread from there really.2

Wearside Women In Need, WWIN, is a women’s charity that provides refuge accommodation and outreach services across Sunderland for women and children experiencing and escaping domestic abuse.

It has been running in the city for more than 35 years.

WWIN has suffered catastophic funding cuts within the last 12 months, resulting in the closure of one refuge and a drop in centre.

The charity continues to manage three refuges and an outreach centre in the city, supporting more than 1,000 women and their children each year.

Tickets for the football talk cost £10 each and are available online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/football-talk-in-with-kevin-ball-and-friends-tickets-44700680940 or by contacting Ken Kyle on 07884 434235, Paul Barret at WWIN on 07973 444966 or Malcolm Langley on 07961 896893.