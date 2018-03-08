Football fan carried out two sex attacks after Newcastle United match

A teenage girl was left distraught after being sexually assaulted at a railway station by a football fan.

Her attacker then went on to sexually assault a woman shortly after.

The teenager had left a train at Newcastle Railway Station and was heading to meet a relative when Steven Cartwright stuck last year.

As she walked through the gate line barriers, she was sexually assaulted by Cartwright, who then turned his attention to an older woman and sexually assaulted her.

The girl, who was visibly upset by Cartwright’s actions, approached her relative who, seeing her distressed, raised the alarm and flagged down a police officer at the station.

Officers searched the station and arrested Cartwright, who was subsequently charged with both attacks.

Fifty-five-year-old Cartwright, from Washington Crescent, in Newton Aycliffe, had been to watch a Newcastle United match and had consumed a number of pints of beer before returning to the station at 5.30pm.

After initially denying the offences, Cartwright pleaded guilty to sexual assaulting the girl at a court appearance in November.

But he denied a similar charge against the woman.

Cartwright was found guilty of the attack against the woman at Newcastle Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £150 victim surcharge, was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years and must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days.

Pc Adil Ahmed, the investigating officer in the case, said: “This was clearly a distressing incident for both victims, which has had a significant impact on their lives.

“No one should ever have to experience unwanted sexual behaviour while travelling on the rail network.

"We take every report of sexual assault seriously, will provide full support to the victims and will do everything we can to bring them to justice."