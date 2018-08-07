Football club set for near £200,000 improvements to Welfare Park ground

A football club has won a five-figure boost for major improvements to their ground.

Easington Colliery FC have secured £100,000 of funding for what has been described as a 'major boost for both the club and the local community'.

The club made a joint application with the local parish council to the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and the Premier League.

The money will see almost £200,000-worth of work carried out at Welfare Park including:

* A total refurbishment of the changing rooms;

* Improvements to the clubhouse;

* And an upgrade to the electrical system to allow the club to run the floodlights from the mains system.

Work will start in the near future but an exact date has not been announced.

Club chairman Paul Adamson said: “This is a major boost for both the club and the local community.

“This money will mean a major upgrade of our facilities and mean we can host many more events for local people.

“We’re very grateful for the help we’ve received from the local parish council as well as the extremely generous funds from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and the Premier League.”