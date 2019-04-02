Football Association investigating reports of violence at Sunday League semi-final involving Sunderland team

The Football Association is investigating reports of violence alleged to have flared at a Sunday League cup semi-final which involved a side from Sunderland.

Southwick FC were playing Aylesbury Flooring FC in the FA Sunday Cup on Sunday in a game which was held at Gainsborough Trinity's ground, in Lincolnshire.

But video footage has emerged of people inside and outside the ground throwing missiles at each other.

Lincolnshire Police have said that officers were called to a report of a group of people "fighting and causing trouble" at the game.

Southwick FC play in the premier division of the Sunderland Sunday League.

Chiefs at Durham County FA say they have been made aware of "an incident" and confirmed that the Football Association is investigating exactly what happened at the weekend's game.

Following the match Richard Kane, chairman of Gainsborough Trinity, tweeted: "Shameful behaviour from Sunderland Southwick v Aylesbury Flooring today at @GainsTrinityFC what is wrong with you... you have let non league football down I am embarrassed to say we had you at our ground."

John Topping, company secretary at Durham County FA, said: "We have been made aware of an incident that took place at the game and the FA are investigating."

A representative for the Sunderland Sunday League said he was unable to comment when contacted by the Echo.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a sporting premises on Northolme, Gainsborough, to a report of a group of people fighting and causing trouble at a football match.

"Upon police arrival, the group dispersed from the area."