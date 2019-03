Have your say

Plumes of smoke can be seen in the East End of Sunderland this morning as firefighters are called to an incident.

One fire crew are currently dealing with a bush fire in Cork Street, in the East End .

Smoke seen above the city centre. Picture and footage by Carole Watson.

Video footage shows plumes of smoke rising above the buildings from across the River Wear.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have one crew from Sunderland Central at a bush fire in Cork Street.

"The fire was reported at exactly 8am this morning."