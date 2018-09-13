Footage released of brawl breaking out in Sunderland bar after four men dealt with in court

Prosecutors have released shocking footage of the moment violence broke out in a Sunderland bar.

Officers had been called to a mass disturbance, which started in Ttonic bar, in Vine Place, and quickly spread into the street, with men and women fighting at random.

CCTV footage of the incident at Ttonic in Sunderland.

Prosecutor Neil Jones told Newcastle Crown Court passers by stopped to "spectate" the mass eruption of violence, which included men fighting, topless, in a bus lane, and police were concerned for public safety on the night last June.

Judge Robert Spragg has said the police who controlled the incident that night should be proud and that the public should be thankful to the force.

Mr Jones said the trouble had started inside the bar but had rapidly spread outside, with more and more people joining in.

Four men have appeared in court and been convicted for their part in the incident.



