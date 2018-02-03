Food and Drink: Nutrition expert Anita Bean talks about golden diet rules for runners

Whether you’re training for this year’s London Marathon, or just trying to get the new year off to a good start by going for the odd jog, you’re probably asking yourself the same question: "What can I eat before a run that isn’t spaghetti Bolognese?"

As well as Lycra, smugness and hi-vis fitness jackets, bowls of pasta are synonymous with running culture – but there are alternative running-fuel ingredients, and sports nutritionist Anita Bean, is committed to proving that. The health writer has put together 100 recipes specifically geared towards the needs of runners – in her latest collection, The Runner’s Cookbook.

Here, Anita busts some myths and sets out some golden rules...

Being a runner doesn’t mean you can eat whatever you like all the time

"Runners starting out often think running is a license to continue eating whatever they want. Runner’s weight gain is quite a real phenomenon, and that’s because many runners overestimate the amount of calories they burn, or overcompensate by consuming extra food after their runs," explains Anita. "Or they think, ‘Well, I’ve run 10k today, so I deserve this chocolate cake’. Basically, it’s getting the balance between calories in/calories out wrong. And it’s fair to say some runners will find their appetite increases, but once you continue running regularly, you find your appetite will reduce."

In fact, you ought to be even more careful about what you’re eating

"Start to really cut down on highly processed foods: sugars, sugary snacks, crisps, high-fat, high-sugar foods. Instead, ensure your diet contains lots of fresh fruit, fresh foods and more natural wholefoods. Whole grains, fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, lean meat, fish."

Don’t cut out carbohydrates

"If you’ve got a long or hard run ahead, you want to eat more carbohydrate. Carbohydrate is what we call a fast fuel – it’s the muscles’ preferred fuel, it produces energy faster than fat or protein. If you try and cut down your carbs, you’ll feel really tired and fatigued to start with, but you’ll find that it may sustain you for long, slow runs, your low intensity easy runs, but a low-carb diet cannot fuel high-intensity runs."

Delicious.magazine tips: 5 top smoothie combos

1 BLUEBERRY AND OAT

Whizz a handful of porridge oats in a blender with a splash of water.

Add half a banana, a large handful of blueberries (frozen is fine) and a few spoonfuls of natural yogurt, then whizz again.

Blend in a pinch of ground cinnamon and honey to taste – loosen with a splash of milk if it’s too thick.

2 BANANA AND ALMOND BUTTER

Whizz a banana with a few tablespoons of almond butter, a glass of milk and, if you like, honey to taste. One for kids – big and small.

3 BEETROOT, CARROT AND GINGER

Blend equal amounts of carrot and beetroot with apple juice, a stick of celery and a few slices of fresh ginger.

Make it slightly tart by adding orange juice to taste.

4 MANGO, CASHEW AND CARDAMOM

Put peeled, cubed mango in a blender with a handful of cashews, a squeeze of lime juice and the seeds from a couple of cardamom pods.

Add milk (and a pinch of ground turmeric if you like) and blend.

5 SPINACH, AVOCADO AND COCONUT WATER

Whizz an avocado with several generous handfuls of spinach and enough coconut water to thin to smoothie thickness.