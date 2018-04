Have your say

Drivers are being urged to take extra care this morning, with fog patches on roads across the region.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service used its social media feeds to warn of the risks.

"Be careful driving this morning as there is thick fog in Durham City & in surrounding areas across the county," said a brigae satement.

"It's better to arrive somewhere a few minutes late than not at all! #staysafe"