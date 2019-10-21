Fly-tipping and rubbish fires spark investigations in Seaham
Investigations have begun in Seaham following fly-tipping and rubbish fires in the area.
Seaham residents have complained about an increase in fly-tipping and rubbish fires in the area.
Last week on Tuesday, October 15, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called to two reports at different locations on Queensberry Road in Seaham in the same night.
The first report was reported at 5.20pm and was attended by fire crews from Seaham to a small rubbish fire near the road.
The second report came at 10.20pm and was a larger fire on a field in the area.
A resident spotted fly-tipping taking place which led to the fires.
The resident, who doesn’t want to be named, said: “It's not fair on us. We all live on Queensburry Road and Topaz Street and there is a field bang in the middle going up the cut of Queensburry.
“It's a mess even on the far side of field and it's all fly tipping. We feel that we want CCTV or these cuts closing.
“All I know is it’s household furniture. I don’t know who is responsible as it's been dumped while dark.”
Such instances have now sparked an investigation led by the council.
Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “Thanks to intelligence provided on to us by the community, we are currently investigating reports of fly-tipping and rubbish fires on private land in Deneside.
“We have passed the details on to the land owner and are grateful to the residents who brought it to our attention.”