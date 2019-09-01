A Millfield resident left an old washing machine in a back lane behind Hylton Road, before being questioned by an environmental enforcement officer from Sunderland City Council and then prosecuted.

The man claimed he didn't have time to take it to the tip. After admitting dumping it in the lane, he was served with a £350 fixed penalty notice as an alternative to formal court action.

A resident in Southwick has also been fined £350 after a sofa, along with loose and bagged household waste was found in the back lane behind Carlisle Terrace.

Dumping this sofa and other waste in the back lane behind Carlisle Terrace led to a £350 fine for one Southwick resident.

The discarded property was traced to the home of a nearby resident, who was served with a fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping after failing to offer an explanation as to why the waste was left.

Councillor Amy Wilson, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "The vast majority of our residents take a pride in their communities and do the right thing when it comes to disposing of their waste.

"But there are always a few who spoil it for everyone else, and we can and will continue to clamp down on fly-tippers who blight our city with their waste. Their actions are not only illegal but also anti-social.

"The irony is that it would have cost them so much less had they just bothered to book a bulky waste collection through the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dumping this washing machine in a back lane behind Hylton Road led to a £350 fine for one Millfield resident.

"I'd also like to thank all the residents who take the time and trouble to report fly-tipping when they see it. This not only allows us to remove the waste, but where possible to track down those responsible and take action against them."

The Echo is running its Clean Streets campaign in response to readers’ concerns about the cleanliness of public spaces across Sunderland.

The campaign calls on the public to take pride in their community and report any incidents of fly-tipping and littering.

You can report fly-tipping at www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-flytipping.

The Echo launched the Clean Streets campaign in response to residents' concerns about the state of public areas in Sunderland.