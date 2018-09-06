Floral tributes for Sunderland shopworker stabbed at her store

A community has been paying tribute to a Sunderland shopworker who was stabbed to death at the store where she worked.

A murder investigation is underway following the death of Joan Hoggett, 62, who died following a stabbing incident at the One Stop Shop on Sea Road in Fulwell last night.

Joan Hoggett.

Tonight flowers are already starting to be placed at the scene paying tribute to Joan who hailed from the Grindon area of the city.

And, at a meeting of the Fulwell PACT, Partners and Communities Together meeting, a collection was started to raise money for Joan's family.

Flowers and messages of sympathy have been placed at two spots outside the shop where Joan worked. A card on one bouquet said: “Joan, you are going to be sadly missed, Rest in peace beautiful.”

At 10.41pm last night, Northumbria Police were called to the shop and found Joan with serious injuries that were consistent with a stabbing.

Flowers placed at the scene of the stabbing.

She was taken to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

The force say her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 19-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Hundreds of shocked residents from the Fulwell area went along to the PACT meeting this evening in the Fulwell Community Centre, which had been arranged prior to the tragic incident.

Floral tributes to Joan Hoggett.

A donation box had been placed on the table for people who wanted to make a donation to help Joan's family and it is believed the box will be available at the nearby library.

Supt Barrie Joisce of Northumbria Police, was at the meeting to reassure residents that there would be a high police presence in the community over the coming days and that the stabbing was an isolated incident and stressed the arrested man is not from Sunderland.

He said: "He doesn't live in Sunderland and isn't from the Sunderland area.

"I don't want you to think that you are at risk or that there is further danger to the public.

Flowers have been laid near the shop in Sea Road.

"Sunderland is a really safe place to live. We need to treat this as an isolated incident."

Supt Joisce said there would be an increased police presence due to officers carrying out their investigations and for reassurance to the public.

The officer urged people in the community to only take their information from reliable sources, such as the police's own social media sites and the media.

He added there is a lot of speculation, myths and rumours being circulated, which are inaccurate.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Sea Road, Roker Park and Cornthwaite Park areas at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 935 050918 or Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 11