Flooding causes chaos on North East roads

Flooding problems have caused huge delays for motorists on the roads this morning.

As snow and ice from last week's Beast from the East weather melts, many areas are seeing backed up traffic during rush hour.

Sections of the A19 are at a near standstill due to a four-vehicle collision on the offslip for the A690 Doxford Park in Sunderland.

And the A690 westbound carriageway remains closed off from Sunderland due to a huge collection of snow and ice at Houghton Cut.

There are also delays due to standing water and a three-car crash at Warden Law near Salters Lane, at the junction with the B1404 Seaham Road.

There were delays in the Tyne Tunnel following a minor collision, but no-one was injured and no carriageways were closed according to Northumbria Police.

Tailbacks caused by flooding on the A19 this morning. Picture courtesy of Brad Maddison.

Bus company Go North East has also had its services affected.

The company tweeted: "Due to a number of issues on the A19, we've diverted services X9 & X10 away from the A19 between Dalton Park & Heworth.

"Buses may be delayed.

"We're suffering delays on most services due to localised flooding.

"Although no roads are closed at the moment, traffic is very slow as cars negotiate deep water."