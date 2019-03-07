Flood warning in place for Sunderland and Seaham

Have your say

A flood warning is in place for the Sunderland and East Durham coast tonight.

A combination of high tides and strong onshore winds is likely to lead to overtopping and spray around beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads.

The main areas of concern are around Seaburn lower promenade, Hendon promenade, and Seaham harbour and docks.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from areas of concern and take care next to the coast.

Impacts are expected between 3am and 7am tomorrow morning.

Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point.