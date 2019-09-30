Flood Alerts issued for Sunderland at Roker, Fatfield and Hendon promenade
Flood warning have been issued by the Environment Agency for parts of Sunderland due to high spring tides around coastal areas.
The Environment Agency is warning flooding in possible along the river Wear and at the coast.
Fatfield to the Queen Alexander Bridge: Roads and footpaths are likely to flood two to four hours either side of high tide. Areas which are most at risk are low lying roads at the Sunderland north estuary, East Noble Quay and Fatfield in Washington.
Tyne and Wear Coast: Onshore waves are expected to over top sea defences as a result of high tides and flooding to roads and farm lands is possible during this time, and can last two to four hours either side of high tide. Areas most at risk are beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths at Seaburn lower promenade and Hendon promenade. Conditions are expected to extend into next week and are being monitored. The public is being warned to be careful near coastal areas as large waves could cause dangerous conditions.
North Sea at Roker: Low lying coastal areas are at risk during high tide and can be affected two to four hours either side. Flooding of roads and footpaths is likely during this time and areas most at risk are local Roker properties including the Amusement Arcades and Grannie Annies. The public is being urged to plan routes to avoid the area in case of any flooding.