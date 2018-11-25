Flood alert in place for coastline off Sunderland and South Shields

A flood alert has been issued for the coastline off Sunderland and South Shields today.

The Government has put out the warning for 4.30pm today.

A notice on the gov.uk website reads: "This flood alert has been issued for the high tide at 4:30pm today, Sunday 25th November.

"Onshore winds are expected to result in some instances of wave overtopping and windblown spray around high tide along the Tyne and Wear Coast throughout the period between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

"The main area of concern is Whitley Sands Promenade.

"People are advised to take care along the coast as conditions may be dangerous.

Sandhaven Beach in South Shields.

"This message will be updated or removed by 9pm this evening or earlier if the situation changes."