Flood alert for part of Sunderland coastline

A flood alert has been put in force for part of Sunderland's coastline.

The alert coincides with today's high tide, at 4pm.

People are advised to stay away from risk areas, including in Seaham, Hendon and Seaburn, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

The alert from the Environment Agency said: "This alert is issued for the high tide along the Tyne and Wear coast at 4pm today.

"Wind and wave conditions combined with the high tide are likely to cause wave overtopping and spray at Seaham Harbour and Docks, Hendon Promenade and Seaburn Promenade throughout the period between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

"Expect tides to be higher than usual.

"People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast."