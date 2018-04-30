Flood alert for North East coast as high winds set to whip up waves

People have been urged to take care on the North East coast after a flood warning was issued for the region.

Strong northeasterly winds are forecast later from about 3.30pm today, which will generate large onshore waves.

These are expected to combine with the high tide and result in the risk of wave over-topping and spray along the entire coast, from Whitley Bay to Hartlepool.

The warning is in place until 7.30pm, and people are advised to take care on beaches, piers and promenades, as conditions may be dangerous.