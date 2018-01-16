Five Sunderland neighbours scoop £1,000 Postcode Lottery wins

Five Sunderland residents are starting 2018 with a bang, after scooping £1,000 each with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Villas winners, who play with the postcode SR5 3AQ, landed the Daily Prize today.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Judie McCourt said: "Play with your postcode and you too could be in with a chance of winning a great cash prize like today’s winners. With £130million in prizes to be won this year, what are you waiting for?”

At least 31% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £26 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause near today’s winners that has received funding is The Box Youth Project, which was awarded £7,612 last year to set up a catering enterprise run by local people with learning disabilities.

