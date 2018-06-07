Five canaries stolen in targeted burglary

Police are appealing for information after five canaries were stolen in what is believed to be a targeted burglary.

The male birds - made up of three Yorkshire Canaries and two Scotch Fancy Canaries - were stolen from an aviary in North Road West, Wingate.

The theft took place overnight on Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25, between 11pm to 7am.

Peterlee Police said they believe the person responsible had knowledge of what they were looking for and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"If anyone is offered such an animal or has any knowledge of the crime, any information on this can be passed directly by calling 101 for the attention of PC 2493 Riddell or confidentially via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Incident number DHM-2505208-0098."