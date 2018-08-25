Five arrested after suspected stabbing in Sunderland

Five people have been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Sunderland.

Just after 1am today police received a report that a man had been assaulted in Hylton Road, Sunderland.

Officers attended the scene and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries that were "consistent with a stabbing".

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and three women have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in custody and are assisting officers with the ongoing investigation.

Police are now keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward.

One man told the Echo: "I use the Post Office there and when I went this morning it was closed.

"I realised immediately it hadn't been robbed as the shutters were down and it was all taped off around the Post Office and the first one or two shops.

"Police vehicles were in the lay-by at the shops and one was parked across the street with more tape and a small yellow 'Forensic' No 2."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 61 250818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.