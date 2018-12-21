Fitness group gets into festive spirit at Sunderland Royal Hospital

A fitness group which aims to get hospital patients moving again has been getting into the festive spirit.

A group exercise session was launched at Sunderland Royal Hospital around 15 months ago, giving those who were being cared for on its D43 ward after suffering fractures a way to rebuild their strength.

Many of those on the unit are older people who have sustained hip fractures, as well as others who have broken their neck or limbs, with the 20 minute classes taking them through gentle chair-based exercises.

After each Monday Movers group, the patients then enjoy an afternoon tea, bringing them together for company and raise their spirits.

To mark Christmas, the team who run the club, including senior physiotherapy Kathryn Ramshaw, ward manager Deborah Turnbull and other members of the trauma team in the orthopaedic department, rallied round to put on an extra special celebration.

They dressed up, served festive treats and played Christmas songs for the tea party gathering.

Kathryn said: “We wrapped up some presents for Santa to give out and we had some mince pies as part of their afternoon tea.

“We did it last year, but that was just off the cuff, but the patients loved it and we wanted to do it again.

“A lot of the patients will be in hospital for Christmas, so we want to make it a good one for them.

“The class has been really good for helping the movement of our patients, but it also keeps their cognitive skills, nutrition and it also gives the patients some company.

“The patients ask if they can do it every day.”