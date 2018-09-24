Fishermen spark rescue call out after being cut off by tide

Emergency teams called after people were spotted on a rock cut off by the tide found it was fishermen happy to continue with their hobby.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to reports of several people cut off by the tide near Marsden Grotto.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "When we arrived on scene we could not locate the first informant so started to carry out a search of the bay.

"We located twp fishermen who were cut off on Camel's Island so both teams relocated there.

"After speaking to the fishermen they were aware of their situation and were happy to continue fishing.

"After another search of the bay with no one in trouble and the tide turning both teams were stood down."

The teams say the calls were a false alarm with good intent.

The call out happened at around 3pm yesterday.