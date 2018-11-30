Fisherman rescued after falling off Seaham pier during competition

A fisherman had to be rescued after falling off the pier during a fishing competition.

The competitor slipped off the pier in Seaham at about 8.40pm today and had to be rescued by other fishermen taking part in the event.

The UK Coastguard has confirmed that the Seaham Rescue Team were called to the scene and said the North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Seaham Rescue Team were called to a fishing competition in Seaham after one of the competitors slipped off the pier.

"He was pulled out of the water by other fishermen."