First baby of 2018 at Sunderland Royal Hospital arrives

Little beauty Masie-Lea Edwards was the first baby to arrive at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s maternity ward in 2018.

The 7lbs 4oz girl arrived on New Year’s Day morning, much to the delight of mum Chrystal, 24, of Murton, and dad Liam Wakefield, 28.

“She was actually due to come on January 4 but decided to get here a little bit early,” said Chrystal.

“She is worth every second of pain in the labour to get her here.

“The staff at the hospital have all been brilliant and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Masie-Lea was given a cuddly toy kindly donated by the Freemasons of Durham following her birth.