Firemen called to rescue Sunderland dog stuck in kitchen sink.

Firefighters in Sunderland were called to rescue a dog when it became stuck in a sink.

A crew from Rainton Bridge were called to a house in Houghton where the small terrier's paw was trapped in the sink drain hole.

The animal was being washed in the kitchen sink this morning when its paw got trapped.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the house in Highfield Road at 10.38am today.

He said: "It was in the sink being washed when the paw got stuck. Firefighters removed the plug fitting and freed the animal."

He said although the pet was a bit distressed, it was uninjured from the ordeal.