Firefighters thanked after tackling car blaze in Sunderland

Sunderland residents have thanked firefighters for tackling a car blaze in Sunderland.

Four firefighters from Sunderland Central Fire Station were called to a car fire in the field behind St Lukes Road, adjacent to the Ford Quarry at 7.55pm.

Crews used one hose reel jet to bring the fire under control and then left the scene at 8.40pm.

Residents were quick to thank firefighters for their service following the incident.

Reader Emma Neale said: "This fire could have potentially - if it had spread - put the lives of many residents at risk.

"The residents of St Lukes Road Ford Estate, would like to thank the fire and rescue service for their swift attendance and bringing the fire under control as soon as they did."