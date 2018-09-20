Firefighters tackle Washington house blaze

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a house in Washington.

Eight firefighters from Washington were called to a two-storey terraced house in Newriggs, Fatfield, at 10.28pm on Wednesday.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters the occupants had been self rescued and were uninjured.

Crews used one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation to put out the fire which had spread from the garden to the property.

The fire caused damage to the guttering, french doors and windows of the house and a garden shed.

The shed was 100% damaged by fire.