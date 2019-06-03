Firefighters tackle 'chemical incident' on Sunderland industrial estate

People have been urged to avoid an industrial estate while firefighters tackle a chemical incident.

Three Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue crews, including a hazardous substances vehicle, are at the scene at the Wear Industrial Estate, in Sedling Road, near Biddick, Washington.

They arrived at 12.07pm and at 1.30pm a spokeswoman for the service said "the incident is still ongoing".

At 2.20pm crews were still at the scene although the incident is now classed as "non-hazardous".

