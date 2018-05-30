Firefighters tackle blaze near Sunderland city centre

Fire crews extinguished a blaze involving tyres near Sunderland city centre tonight.

Smoke could be seen for a short period in the city centre before the fire was put out by a crew from Sunderland Central fire station.

The fire was in the Galley's Gill area of the city.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at about 5.50pm to a report of some tyres being set on fire.

"The fire was dealt with swiftly and the fire crew were back to the station within half an hour."