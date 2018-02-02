Firefighters tackle blaze at Sunderland home

Nine firefighters were called to tackle a washing machine fire at a Sunderland home.

Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were called to a two storey house on Cato Street in Southwick at 9.40am today, Friday, February 2.

When firefighters arrived the resident had disconnected the washing machine from the electricity supply and managed to evacuate the property.

Firefighters put out the fire using a carbon dioxide extinguisher and removed the washing machine from the house.

They also uses two breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilator was used to ventilate smoke from the home.