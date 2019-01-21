Firefighters struggle to reach Sunderland house fire because of double parked cars

Drivers are being urged to take care after firefighters struggled to reach a Sunderland house fire because of double parked cars.

Crews from Farringdon fire station were called to Shoreswood Drive, Tunstall, at 5pm yesterday, after a TV in a bedroom caiught fire.

An adult and six children escaped unharmed and firefighters were only on the scene for a short time.

But their efforts to reach the property were hampered by inconsiderate parking.

"A number of cars were double parked on the way there," said a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman.

"A gentleman came out of one of the houses and moved his van so they were able to get through.

"We would just remind people to leave enough room for emergency vehicles to get by.

"It is not just about fire engines, it is police vans, it is ambulances."

Crews visited several homes in the area yesterday and fitted smoke alaems to four propeties.