Firefighters rescue woman from Sunderland flat fire

A woman has been rescued from a blaze at a Sunderland flat by firefighters.

Fire crews from Sunderland and Marley Park were called to a two-storey building of flats on Lyndhurst Terrace at 6.17pm on Sunday, March 25.

The blaze was located in the kitchen on the ground floor which was left moderately damaged.

The woman occupying the property was led to safety by fire crews and was uninjured in the incident.

Firefighters who tackled the fire using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilation fan.