Firefighters rescue three guinea pigs and a budgie from a blaze in Sunderland

The three guinea pigs rescued from a blazing home.
Three guinea pigs and a budgie had to be rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out in a Sunderland home.

At lunchtime today crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at a home in New Herrington.

The conservatory was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire, which was in the conservatory of the home, is believed to have been caused by a lighted candle being left unattended.

A spokesman for the brigade, which was called at 12.11pm today, said fortunately smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the blaze.

He said: "Our crews rescued three guinea pigs and a budgie.

"If you like candles please consider a battery flame. And remember having a working smoke alarm is a life saver - not just for the humans in your home."

Damage to the staircase from the blaze.

