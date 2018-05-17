Firefighters remain at scene of Alex Smiles depot fire

Fire crews are still at the scene of a massive blaze in Sunderland more than two days after it broke out.

The blaze at the Alex Smiles recycling site started on Monday evening, creating a huge plume of smoke which was visible for miles.

Up to 50 firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were involved at the height of the blaze.

The service still has 19 firefighters and an officer on the scene, alongside three fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and the brigade's High Volume Pump.

The Environment Agency has been at the scene, monitoring water run-off from the operation for signs of any pollution and people living close to the scene have been advised to keep doors and windows shut in case of drifting smoke.

The company went into administration in 2015 leaving creditors out of pocket by £7.5 million.

The scene at Alex smiles yesterday

Sunderland City Council bosses have said it would have cost millions of pounds to clear the site of waste.