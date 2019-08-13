The fire in Abercorn Road as it was ongoing.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to Abercorn Road in Farringdon at 5.41am today.

A spokesperson said: “We currently have three appliances in attendance at a house fire in the Farringdon area of Sunderland.”

The service has said further details are unavailable as it is an ongoing incident.

Three fire crews were sent to the incident.

Terry Smith, 61, who lives in the street, said: “The first we knew was the fire brigade banging on our door.

“We thought our house was on fire, then we realised it was next door.

“The owner is awat, which is lucky because it could have been much worse.”

The Echo understands the crews had to force entry to get into the semi-detached property.

Firefighters were called to Abercorn Road in Farringdon in the early hours of today.

During the night it was called to a house fire in Washington, but discovered it was a wheelie bin blaze.

Firefighters on the scene of the blaze in Farringdon.

The house has been left damaged by the blaze.