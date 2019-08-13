Firefighters on the scene of Sunderland house fire
Crews of firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Sunderland.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to Abercorn Road in Farringdon at 5.41am today.
A spokesperson said: “We currently have three appliances in attendance at a house fire in the Farringdon area of Sunderland.”
The service has said further details are unavailable as it is an ongoing incident.
Terry Smith, 61, who lives in the street, said: “The first we knew was the fire brigade banging on our door.
“We thought our house was on fire, then we realised it was next door.
“The owner is awat, which is lucky because it could have been much worse.”
The Echo understands the crews had to force entry to get into the semi-detached property.
During the night it was called to a house fire in Washington, but discovered it was a wheelie bin blaze.