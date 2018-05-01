Firefighters hand out advice to shoppers at supermarket

Firefighters have been helping shoppers get to grips with safety in the home and workplace as part of an international event.

Peterlee Fire Station’s Red Watch turned out to Asda in Peterlee to speak with members of the public about fire safety as part of the store’s national World Safety Day initiative.

Staff at Asda Peterlee had local fire crews and Fire cadets in store informing the public on fire safety and collecting for charity by packing shoppers bags.

Firefighters brought an engine into the car park of the store and were on hand throughout the day to give valuable advice to people in the community.

The crew was joined by around 12 fire cadets under the age of 19 who were collecting money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Red Watch crew manager Tom Robson, 43, said: “Asda was holding a World Safety Day event and the theme was fire safety, so they approached the fire service and asked us to come down to the store to give out fire safety advice.

“We were giving people information on smoke alarms and generating referrals to fit smoke alarms.

“We are very proactive in going out into the community anyway and we go around target areas fitting alarms.

“On the day we were giving out advice on things like how frequently you should test your smoke alarm.

“Some people were still using chip pans, so we were giving out advice on what is safe.”

“We also had 12 cadets there who are part of the program who had collection buckets for the Fire Fighters Charity.

“People were very generous and we raised more than £100 so I want to thank them for their donations.

“I am pleased with the success of the day and if anyone requires further advice they can contact the station.”