Firefighters given verbal abuse by yobs while dealing with Sunderland rubbish blaze

Firefighters have slammed yobs who gave them verbal abuse as they dealt with a rubbish blaze.

Crews were called out to Rockingham Road in the Red House area of Sunderland at 6.30pm yesterday.

While putting out the fire they were shouted at by youths.

Crew manager Steve Howe said: "A similar incident happened in the same street the night before.

"A lot of kids congregate around the area and they are causing possible problems for other people.

"They don't realise that while we are dealing with incidents like this, we could be needed at a house fire."