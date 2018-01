An injured person had to be freed by firefighters following a three-car crash in Cleadon.

Crews from South Shields and Marley Park fire stations were called to the incident in the village's Front Street around 11pm last night.

Fire crews used cutting equipment to rescue the driver from a Vauxhall Astra, who was placed on a long board and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The car was in collision with a Fiat and a Volvo, but no-one else is believed to have been injured during the incident.