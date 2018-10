Firefighters are currently dealing with a large blaze in the city.

Residents in Hetton are being advised to keep their windows shut while firefighters deal with a large blaze.

Four fire appliances and an Ariel Ladder Platform are currently dealing with the blaze.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Please ensure you keep your windows closed to prevent smoke entering your property and avoid the Front Street area if possible."