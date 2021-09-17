Firefighters called to student accommodation building in Sunderland following report of a fire on the second floor
Firefighters attended a student accommodation building in Sunderland on Friday, September 17 after a fire on the second floor.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:33 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to Dunn House on North Bridge Street shortly before 11.10am on Friday following a report of fire inside the building’s second floor.
Four fire appliances attended the scene along with an aerial ladder platform and one officer.
Thankfully, the occupier on the second floor was not in the property at the time of the incident and no one was injured.