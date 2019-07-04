Firefighters called to large fire on riverside in South Shields
Emergency services have been called to a large blaze in South Shields.
By Poppy Kennedy
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 11:46
Picture show plumes of smoke from a building along the quayside of the River Tyne.
The fire is believed to be on a premises on Wapping Street near the RNLI station.
Emergency services have arrived at the scene in the last few minutes and residents are being urged to avoid the area.
Large flames can be seen tearing through the roof of a building and smoke can be seen from miles around.